Corona cases rise to 2,565 as 95 more test positive in Indore

Percentage of COVID-19 positive patients vis-à-vis samples tested has been fluctuating every day. On Sunday, the percentage rose to 6.29 from Saturday's 4.22 after 95 more patients were found to be infected with corona.

In all, 1,511 samples were put to test on Sunday and 1,400 of them returned negative. After Sunday's development the number of positive cases in Indore crossed 2,500-mark and reached 2,565.

Besides, one more patient lost battle against the virus taking city toll to 101. "A 71-year-old man of South Rajmohalla succumbed to the disease on May 16," Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said. He was suffering from co morbid conditions, including hypertension.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of 24,338 samples had been received till Sunday night and 2,565 of them had returned positive. "We have collected another 347 samples during the day," said Jadia.

As many as 1,345 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city, while 57 people were allowed to go home from quarantine centres after completing the stipulated 14-day isolation.

Panic grips airport staff as 24 Kuwait-returnees test +ve

Panic gripped Devi Ahilyabai Airport staff on Sunday after 24 out 234 Kuwait-returnees tested positive in Bhopal. As all of them had landed at Indore airport before heading to Bhopal in buses, the staff, including employees of Indore Airport, CISF and Customs and Immigration department, is worried. The airport is being sanitised. An CISF officer, who came in contact with Kuwait-returnees has been put into isolation, said an official source.

Three suspected deaths

Three patients, suspected to be suffering from COVID-19, succumbed during the treatment on Sunday. They were admitted to COVID hospitals and their sample reports are pending.