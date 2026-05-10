Cops Seize Illegal Beer Consignment Worth ₹8.5 Lakh In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chandan Nagar police station achieved a major breakthrough in its ongoing campaign against illegal liquor smuggling by arresting a suspect and seizing a large consignment of beer along with a luxury car.

The suspect, identified as Arjun Maurya, 23, a resident of Scheme No 71 in Indore, was arrested after police recovered 14 cartons of Bolt beer cans from his vehicle. A total of 336 beer cans, amounting to 168 bulk litres of liquor, were seized during the operation. Police also confiscated a new unregistered Hyundai Aura allegedly used for transporting the liquor. The total estimated value of the seized items is around Rs8.5 lakh.

According to police officials, the action was carried out under the directions of the Indore Police Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 4, as part of a special drive against illegal liquor trade. On May 9, Chandan Nagar police received a tip-off about a suspicious white Hyundai Aura parked near the HP Gas godown in the Scheme No 71 slum area.

Acting swiftly on the information, the police team reached the spot and detained the driver. During the search, officers found 14 sealed cartons, each containing 24 beer cans. Each can contains 500 ml of beer.

A case has been registered against Maurya under Section 34(2) of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act at Chandan Nagar police station. During preliminary interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed that he used to purchase liquor at lower prices from Indore and sell it at higher rates in rural areas of Jhabua district.

Police said the suspect has been taken into remand for further investigation regarding the source of the liquor and possible involvement of other people in the smuggling network.

The operation was led by Station House Officer Inspector Tilak Karole, along with Sub-Inspectors Saurabh Kushwah and Narendra Singh Raghuvanshi, and other members of the police team.