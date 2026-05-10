Cops Conduct Massive Night Search Op; Take Action Against 465 Suspects In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City police carried out a massive night-long check and search operation across all four zones of the city late on Saturday and until early Sunday morning, taking action against 465 suspects and antisocial elements. Action was also taken against many vehicle drivers found under the influence of alcohol.

During the drive, police checked more than 749 suspects, history-sheeters and antisocial elements across different police station areas. The operation mainly targeted hotspots, shaded areas, suspected criminal hideouts and sensitive localities where illegal activities are often reported.

Police teams also focused heavily on drunk driving during the operation. Action was taken under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act against 178 drivers found driving under the influence of alcohol. Officials said such strict action would continue regularly to prevent drunk-driving-related accidents and ensure public safety.

Apart from this, the police executed more than 143 pending warrants across various criminal cases. These included 30 permanent warrants, 55 arrest warrants and 58 bailable warrants against suspects who had long avoided legal proceedings. Police also detained four people for consuming illegal narcotic substances in public places.

As part of preventive action, police took action against habitual offenders under various sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Around 65 antisocial elements and repeat offenders were served notices or subjected to preventive legal action.

During the drive, special checks were conducted at 160 hotspots, 79 multi-storey residential complexes and 136 shaded areas. Police also used drone surveillance in several sensitive areas to monitor suspicious movements. The drive included checking of 149 listed criminals, 67 knife offenders, several drug peddlers, externed criminals and people involved in crimes against women and vandalism. Hotels and lodges were also checked to identify suspicious people. Several suspects who absconded were detained during the operation and further legal action is being taken against them.

CRACKDOWN IN FIGURES

Total suspects penalized: 465 individuals faced legal action.

Warrants executed: 143 pending warrants, including 30 permanent and 55 arrest warrants.

Drunk driving: 178 drivers booked under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Surveillance: Checks conducted at 160 hotspots, 79 multi-storey complexes and 136 shaded areas.

Preventive action: 65 habitual offenders served notices under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.