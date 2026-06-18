Cop Bandobast For President Droupadi Murmu's Visit And NEET UG Exam

Cop Bandobast For President Droupadi Murmu Visit And NEET UG Exam | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh on Wednesday reviewed security, law and order, and traffic management arrangements for the proposed visit of President Droupadi Murmu and the NEET-UG examination scheduled on June 21.

During a meeting with senior police officers, separate reviews were conducted for the VVIP visit and the examination.

Officers were directed to ensure stringent security arrangements, route inspections, anti-sabotage checks, CCTV surveillance and coordination with various security agencies.

Special attention is being given to monitoring hotels, guest houses, railway stations, bus stands and other public places. Police have also been instructed to keep a close watch on suspicious persons and activities and ensure effective traffic management during the President’s movement.

Regarding the NEET-UG examination, the Police Commissioner said it is crucial for students’ future and must be conducted in a peaceful and fair environment.

Officers were directed to deploy adequate police personnel at examination centres, strengthen surveillance, coordinate with centre authorities and ensure smooth traffic movement around the venues.

He also instructed officials to monitor social media platforms for rumours and misleading information related to both the VVIP visit and the examination.

Earlier in the day, Santosh Kumar Singh, along with senior police and administrative officers, visited several NEET examination centres to review arrangements and ensure a safe and well-organised environment for candidates.