Coordination Gap Between DHE And AFRC Threatens Teacher Education Admissions |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While registrations for admission to conventional undergraduate courses will begin on May 01, teacher education courses may see no admissions in the first round of counselling due to a lack of coordination between the Department of Higher Education (DHE) and the Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (AFRC).

The fees for BEd, MEd, BPEd and MPEd courses have not been fixed yet, even as the centralised online counselling process for teacher education courses is scheduled to begin on May 02. It is mandatory to mention the college-wise fee structure for teacher education courses so that students can prioritise their preferences during registration. Students can select up to 10 colleges in order of preference at the time of registration.

While the DHE has released the admission guidelines, the AFRC has not yet finalised the fee structures, which are based on the standards of the colleges. Due to the lack of coordination between the DHE and the AFRC, both students and colleges are likely to suffer, as registrations cannot proceed until the fee structures are released.

There are around 650 BEd colleges and 200 MEd colleges in the state. Meanwhile, registrations for undergraduate courses such as BA, BCom, BSc, BHSc and BA-LLB will begin on Friday, while counselling for postgraduate courses will start from May 02.