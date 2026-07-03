Cooperative Innovation Day: Experts Discuss Cooperative Sector Growth | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The District Cooperative Union and Gujarati Rami Mali Fair Trade Cooperative Society Ltd, Naogaon, organised ‘Cooperative Innovation Day’ on Friday as part of the Madhya Pradesh Public Awareness Cooperative Week to promote innovation and strengthen the cooperative movement across the district.

Former BJP district vice president Vishwas Pandey attended the programme as the chief guest, while Jagdish Parmar presided over the event. Special guests included KL Rathore, NK Pagare and Gendalal Takoliya.

Addressing the gathering, Rathore highlighted government initiatives encouraging the registration of cooperative societies in emerging sectors such as labour, transport, tourism, healthcare, e-rickshaws and education.

Pagare spoke on prosperity through cooperation, stressing self-reliance and the economic empowerment of weaker sections.

Takoliya outlined membership expansion and cooperative retail initiatives, while Parmar reviewed organisational activities and urged societies to adopt innovative practices.

The programme concluded with a plantation drive and an inspection of the cooperative supermarket.

Officials of the District Cooperative Union coordinated the event, while speakers encouraged youth and women to join cooperative institutions and contribute to inclusive rural development.