Cooperative Department Of Mandsaur To Cancel Registrations Of More Than 60 Closed Cooperative Societies

Cooperative Department of Mandsaur to cancel the registrations of more than 60 closed cooperative societies | Representative image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Cooperative Department in Mandsaur district has initiated proceedings to cancel the registrations of more than 60 closed cooperative societies that have remained inactive and under liquidation for several years.

District cooperative deputy commissioner Parmanand Godaria said the action was being taken following instructions from the Commissioner Cooperative and Registrar Cooperative Societies, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal. He said it was the first large-scale deregistration drive of defunct cooperative societies in the district.

Officials said the process covers societies from all four Assembly constituencies of the district, including milk producers’ societies, rural credit societies, seed societies and other cooperative institutions.

Among the societies facing deregistration are Milk Producers Cooperative Society Limited, Peer Guradia, Lakhmakhedi, Fatehpur, Tidwas, Narayangarh-2, Kanchan Credit Mandsaur, Prabal Nidhi Credit Mandsaur, Jai Balaji Seed Ranakheda and Shivkripa Seed Makdavan.

Godaria appealed to office-bearers, members and other stakeholders of the affected societies to submit objections or representations before the Deputy Commissioner of Cooperation office at Mitra Vatsala Ramtekri during office hours within 10 days.

Officials said the process of cancelling registrations is being carried out on a war footing and is expected to be completed by the end of May 2026.