Consumers Protest Against Inflated Smart Bills In Mandsaur | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of electricity consumers protested outside the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Distribution Company office in Mandsaur on Friday, alleging that smart meters have led to abnormally high power bills.

District Panchayat member Deepak Singh Gurjar led the demonstration at the electricity department office in Nutan Stadium Market.

Residents raised slogans, demanded withdrawal of inflated bills and submitted a memorandum to officials. They expressed concern over a sharp rise in electricity charges after the rollout of smart meters.

Following the gherao, electricity department officials assured consumers that they would investigate all complaints. Officials agreed to verify smart meter readings by comparing them with readings from old meters.

They also assured consumers that no power connections would be disconnected during the inquiry and that consumers would not have to pay disputed bills until the verification process was completed.

Speaking to the media, Gurjar urged affected consumers to file written complaints if their bills exceeded expected consumption levels.

He warned that consumers would launch a larger agitation if the department failed to resolve grievances promptly.

Several prominent citizens and consumers joined the protest, demanding transparency and accountability in electricity billing.