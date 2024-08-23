 Consumers Fume As Power Supply Remains Cut Despite Bill Payments In Jhabua
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreConsumers Fume As Power Supply Remains Cut Despite Bill Payments In Jhabua

Consumers Fume As Power Supply Remains Cut Despite Bill Payments In Jhabua

The consumers also voiced their anger over the lack of prior notification regarding disconnections

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 11:44 PM IST
article-image
Power cut in Jhabua |

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Frustrated consumers staged a demonstration outside the power board office after their electricity connections remained disconnected despite paying outstanding bills on Thursday.

Electricity connections in various areas were disconnected due to pending bills without prior notice. However, many consumers, who had settled their dues, found that their electricity was still not restored.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Man Starts Eating Raw Meat, Bites People After Being Bitten By Street Dog
article-image

This led them to the office on Power House Road, where they confronted employees about the situation. The employees, initially unaware of the issue, escalated the matter to the higher officials, including executive engineer Mahendra Panwar and assistant engineer Jitendra Kumar Vaghela.

According to Electricity Board assistant engineer Vaghela, the issue was attributed to a technical problem with the smart meters managed by the Smart Meter Cell in Indore. After the intervention of the higher authorities, connections were restored later.

FPJ Shorts
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Sanjoy Roy, Main Accused, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Sanjoy Roy, Main Accused, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
Mumbai: NCLT Urged To Direct ICICI Bank And Other Lenders To Fulfill Financial Commitments To Jyoti Structures Ltd
Mumbai: NCLT Urged To Direct ICICI Bank And Other Lenders To Fulfill Financial Commitments To Jyoti Structures Ltd
Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Minor Raped By Relative For 18-Months In Mankhurd; Case Registered Under POCSO Act, Accused Still At Large
Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Minor Raped By Relative For 18-Months In Mankhurd; Case Registered Under POCSO Act, Accused Still At Large
Mumbai: SHRC Criticises Urban Development Dept And MCGM For Inaction On Unauthorised Mobile Towers In Slum Areas
Mumbai: SHRC Criticises Urban Development Dept And MCGM For Inaction On Unauthorised Mobile Towers In Slum Areas
Read Also
Bhopal: Wushu Players Winning Medals, But Gasping For Academy In Madhya Pradesh
article-image

The consumers also voiced their anger over the lack of prior notification regarding disconnections. Many have reported receiving unexpectedly high bills during the summer months, leading to confusion and dissatisfaction with the billing practices of the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB).

Additionally, there is a growing concern about extra fees imposed for reconnecting services after disconnection, which range from Rs 200 to Rs 300.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Consumers Fume As Power Supply Remains Cut Despite Bill Payments In Jhabua

Consumers Fume As Power Supply Remains Cut Despite Bill Payments In Jhabua

Madhya Pradesh: Injustice To Tribals Will Not Be Tolerated; Says National Commission For Scheduled...

Madhya Pradesh: Injustice To Tribals Will Not Be Tolerated; Says National Commission For Scheduled...

Urgent Repairs Needed For 57 Km Stretch Of Sendhwa-Khetia Highway

Urgent Repairs Needed For 57 Km Stretch Of Sendhwa-Khetia Highway

UP Govt. Youth Welfare Department Onboarded IIM Indore Manager To Make The Welfare Scheme More...

UP Govt. Youth Welfare Department Onboarded IIM Indore Manager To Make The Welfare Scheme More...

MP August 23 Weather Update: Downpour In Bhopal, Indore & 24 Other Districts; Orange Alert Issued In...

MP August 23 Weather Update: Downpour In Bhopal, Indore & 24 Other Districts; Orange Alert Issued In...