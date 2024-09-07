Construct Compound Walls Around Girls' Hostels: Union Minister Of State Savitri Thakur | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri emphasised the need for enhanced security and infrastructure in girls' hostels during a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) held at the district panchayat auditorium in Dhar.

Thakur instructed officials to make arrangements for compound walls in all girls' hostels to ensure their safety. She called for a survey and the organisation of camps to facilitate the issuance of Ayushman Cards and address Sickle Cell Anaemia. An action plan for tackling Sickle Cell Anaemia was also mandated. Thakur directed that necessary security measures be implemented in local hospitals.

She proposed the selection of a site near the railway line of Chhota Udaipur for industrial development to attract investors. The minister highlighted the need for a permanent solution to the Ghatabillod Underpass Road issue and insisted on the continuation of maintenance work under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, with actions to be taken against negligent agencies.

Thakur also reviewed various government schemes, including the Prime Minister's Matru Vandana Yojana and Kisan Samman Nidhi, providing necessary guidelines for their implementation. She encouraged the involvement of social workers and NGOs in the action plan for Sickle Cell Anaemia, with plans to organize a camp in Gandhwani. In a significant development, it was announced that a PM Mitra Park is being constructed in Bhaisola, Badnawar, where women will receive skill development training and placement opportunities.