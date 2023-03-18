 Conman strike: Siphons Rs 95K on pretext of doctor’s appointment
Conman strike: Siphons Rs 95K on pretext of doctor’s appointment

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 01:28 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A conman managed to steal Rs 95,000 from the bank account of a person living in the Pardeshipura area on the pretext of booking him a doctor’s appointment, police said on Friday.

The accused had told him to make a payment of Rs 5 after which he stole money from his bank account. The police are trying to identify the accused on the basis of the mobile numbers provided by the complainant to the police.

According to the Pardeshipura police station staff, Sanjay Jain, a resident of Clerk Colony has lodged a complaint that as he was sick, he told her wife to make an appointment with a doctor. She searched for a nursing home’s number on the internet, but when she called that number there was no response.

However, later a call came on her mobile and the person on the other side said that he was calling for a nursing home. The person told her to make payment of Rs 5 through UPI on a link provided by him, but when she made the payment it failed.

Later, Jain received a message on his mobile that Rs 95,000 had been withdrawn from his bank account.

He later informed the bank officials and registered a case against the holder of two mobile numbers from which he had received phone calls.

Rs 1 lakh transferred from credit card

In another incident, an unidentified person allegedly transferred Rs 1 lakh from the credit card of a person in the Hira Nagar area a few days ago. The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the case. According to the police, complainant Akshay Vishwakarma of New Gauri Nagar area has lodged a complaint that he received a message that Rs 1 lakh had been spent using his credit card. Sources claimed that the complainant did not share the OTP with anyone nor did he respond to any link. The police are investigating the case and trying to find out the receiver's bank account details.    

