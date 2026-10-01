Congress Workers Storm Election Office In MP’s Ujjain, Burn CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Effigy | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers staged a demonstration here on Wednesday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and protesting alleged 'vote theft' in the country.

The workers marched from Tarantal Square to the election office at Kothi. They removed barricades put up by the administration and entered the election office premises at the Administrative Complex Building.

During the demonstration, workers burnt an effigy of the CEC and smeared soot on his face on a poster. Women leaders expressed their anger by thrashing Kumar's photograph with slippers.

District Congress Committee president and MLA Mahesh Parmar, holding a copy of the Constitution, alleged that the present government had been formed through 'vote theft'. He said the country's youth had risen under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. He also alleged that the government was ruining the future of students and that crores of votes had been stolen.

City Congress Committee president Mukesh Bhati described Kumar as an agent of the BJP and alleged that Rahul Gandhi had exposed 'vote theft'.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Sewa Dal president Avanish Bhargava alleged that the BJP was forming governments in states by stealing votes.

Leader of Opposition in Ujjain Municipal Corporation Ravi Rai alleged that the CEC, who was responsible for protecting democracy and voting rights, was undermining democracy by deleting voters' names.