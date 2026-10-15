Congress Workers Burn CM Mohan Yadav's Effigy In MP's Aalirajpur, 11 Face FIR | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR was filed against 11 people on Wednesday after Congress workers allegedly burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the Cinema Talkies intersection in Aalirajpur on Tuesday without prior permission, police said.

Congress workers led by Mahesh Patel had gathered at the intersection with party flags and burnt the effigy on the road.

Police personnel attempted to extinguish the fire and remove the effigy, following which a scuffle allegedly broke out between workers and police.

SP Raghuvansh Singh Bhadauria said, "Yesterday, without any prior information, these people brought an effigy in a vehicle and started burning it at the intersection. Doing such an act without permission is completely illegal."

Kotwali police registered a case under Section 223(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Those named in the copy include former district Congress president Mahesh Patel, municipal council vice-president Sabir Baba, Pushpraj Patel, Rajendra Tawli, Irfan Mansoori, Suresh Sarda, Chital Pawar, Tarun Mandloi, Sawal Singh Khandala and Kailash Chauhan.

Patel said he would not be intimidated by the FIR. The Congress district committee has also announced that it will burn a 10-headed effigy depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Ravana on Oct 17.