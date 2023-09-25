 Congress Will Win 150 Seats: Bhuria
Party’s former state president Kantilal Bhuria, secretary Kuldeep Singh Bundela, state vice-president Mujeeb Qureshi and others were present.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 10:17 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Congress Jan Aakrosh Yatra was welcomed at several places by party men in Dhar on Monday.

In the rally, Bhuria hurled numerous allegations against the state government, claiming that Madhya Pradesh was burdened with debt and plagued by rampant corruption. He declared that the Congress would win 150 seats and form the government in the upcoming elections.

Gandhwani MLA Umang Singhar said that the BJP lacked dedicated workforce. Alleging that the government was operating at the behest of collector and SP, the MLA predicted its imminent downfall.

Secretary Bundela too claimed widespread corruption and pledged a thorough investigation if Congress came to power.

Mahila Congress president Vijeta Trivedi added her voice to the chorus of government’s criticism, highlighting unfulfilled promises and questioning the timing of announcements for "Ladli Behna" in the last three months.

Indore: Smart Relay Held To Promote Indore Smart City Award Contest
