Congress Targets MP Government Over UCC, Farmers' Issues In Assembly | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress protested against the state government's move on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Tuesday during the second day of the Monsoon Session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Led by Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar, party MLAs demanded that the Assembly focus on core public issues instead of the UCC.

Jobat MLA Sena Mahesh Patel, who joined the protest, alleged that the government was diverting attention from issues such as education, employment, healthcare, farmers' welfare and tribal displacement.

She said millions of young people face unemployment and paper leaks, while farmers continue to struggle with shortages of fertilisers and seeds.

Patel also raised concerns over the Ken-Betwa Project, alleging that it has displaced thousands of tribal families and threatened their livelihoods.

She urged the government to protect the rights of farmers, women, youth and tribals instead of pursuing political agendas.

Congress MLAs also demanded discussions in the House on employment, healthcare, paper leaks, inflation and tribal interests.

MLA Patel targets government over farmers' issues

Aalirajpur: Jobat MLA Sena Mahesh Patel criticised the state government in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday over farmers' issues during the Monsoon Session.

She alleged that government claims of agricultural progress do not reflect the ground reality, while farmers continue to struggle for basic requirements.

Patel said the state is facing a severe shortage of DAP and urea, with farmers receiving SSP instead.

She alleged that black marketing is widespread and claimed that farmers who queue at fertiliser centres from 4 am return empty-handed by evening despite fertilisers being available at private outlets.

She also alleged irregularities in wheat procurement and demanded an SIT probe into the token system, server failures and portal glitches.