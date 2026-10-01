Congress Takes Out Rally Over Irrigation And Power Issues In Dahi | FP Photo

Dahi (Madhya Pradesh): Kukshi MLA Surendra Singh Honey Baghel, along with the Block Congress, Youth Congress and City Congress, organised a large rally and held a meeting at the old bus station.

The leaders stated that the Tantya Mama Micro Lift Irrigation Scheme, started by the Madhya Pradesh government in 2019, is now fully complete. They said that despite scanty rainfall in the area this year, water was not supplied through the project.

They claimed that crop losses could have been prevented had officials and employees distributed water on time, and strongly condemned the delay. They demanded that the project be started as soon as possible.

The leaders also demanded that the college approved earlier in Dahi, which has not yet started, be made operational. Citing the difficulties faced by farmers due to power cuts, they called for repair of the disrupted power system and timely electricity supply.

An investigation was also demanded into the death of Pawan Bamniya, a student from Chhediya village in the Dahi area, who died by suicide at a hotel in Bhopal.

Former Block Congress president Rajendra Dawar addressed the programme. Block Congress president Balu Singh Choungar, Arjun Singh Baghel and MLA Baghel also addressed farmers, students and city residents.

A memorandum was submitted to the Kukshi SDM and Kukshi TI. The programme was conducted by Abdullah Bohra, and City Congress president Chhatar Singh Chogad proposed the vote of thanks.