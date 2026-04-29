Congress Slams Traffic Police For Focusing On Fines Over Management In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city Congress has raised concerns about Indore's traffic situation, saying the system has become completely disorganised and has caused major inconvenience for citizens.

AICC media coordinator Neelabh Shukla said people are facing long traffic jams at major intersections and are forced to remain stuck for hours, especially in the extreme summer heat. He alleged that, instead of improving traffic management, the traffic police are focusing more on issuing challans to collect fines. According to him, the main focus seems to be on collecting penalties rather than solving actual traffic problems on the ground.

Shukla said there has been no visible improvement in traffic arrangements despite continuous enforcement drives, leading to growing public dissatisfaction. He also claimed that the BJP public representatives have remained silent on the issue.

Read Also Indore News: Modular Vehicle Barrier To Check Speeding Vehicles

The Congress has demanded that the administration take effective steps to improve the traffic system so that citizens can get relief and achieve greater transparency in enforcement. Shukla further said that proper traffic management should be the priority rather than only financial penalties for rule violations.