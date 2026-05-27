Congress Protests Unannounced Power Cuts In Ringnod And Nearby Rural Areas | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the sub-engineer at the Ringnod electricity distribution centre, demanding immediate action against frequent unannounced power cuts in Ringnod and nearby rural areas of Jaora tehsil.

The memorandum, submitted by members of the Youth Congress and Panchayat Congress Committee, stated that repeated outages during the peak summer season were causing severe inconvenience to residents, including farmers, children and elderly people.

They also claimed prolonged night-time power cuts had increased concerns over theft and antisocial activities.

Congress workers demanded an end to unannounced power cuts and sought regular electricity supply for farmers, including six hours of daytime and six hours of night-time power for irrigation.

The memorandum also highlighted safety concerns caused by loose and low-hanging power lines in forest areas, alleging they were leading to frequent faults and fire incidents that damaged crops and caused financial losses to farmers.

Workers further alleged that several electricity poles had been installed improperly and some power lines were passing over private land and houses, creating difficulties for villagers carrying out construction work. Several office-bearers and workers were present during the memorandum submission.