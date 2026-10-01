Congress Protests In Indore, Seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation Over SIR | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers staged a protest on Wednesday demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Led by city Congress president Chintu Choukse, the workers gathered at Harsiddhi Square and marched to the collector’s office.

After the protest, they submitted a memorandum addressed to the president, demanding that the CEC either resign or be removed from office.

Congress leaders raised questions over the functioning of the Election Commission and the revision of electoral rolls. Choukse alleged that a large number of voters were being removed from electoral rolls in the name of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

He said the Congress had been raising concerns over voter-list issues in elections held in different states. He also alleged that decision-making in the Election Commission had become centralised.

Choukse further claimed that differences among Election Commission officials had recently raised questions over decisions allegedly being taken unilaterally by the Chief Election Commissioner.

The Congress workers said their protest was aimed at raising concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission and voter-list changes.