Congress Protests FIR Against MLA’s Brother In Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers staged a protest at Daloda police station on Wednesday evening against an FIR registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Nitin Jain, brother of Mandsaur MLA Vipin Jain. Hundreds of party workers, including women and youth, joined the demonstration, accusing the police of political bias.

Addressing the protesters, MLA Vipin Jain questioned the grounds for the FIR and accused the police of colluding with the BJP. Warning the station house officer (SHO), he said, “The BJP might save you, but God won’t.” He demanded the SHO’s removal and an impartial investigation.

EOW case behind the dispute

According to reports, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) apprehended Daloda Sarpanch Durga Kaithwas and her husband on September 28 in an alleged bribery case. Subsequently, Kaithwas lodged a complaint against Nitin Jain and others, accusing them of using caste-based slurs and issuing threats. Police registered the FIR based on her complaint.

Congress workers raised slogans against Kaithwas, alleging that the case against Nitin Jain was unjustified. Block president Vinod Sharma and other senior party office-bearers also participated in the protest.

The dispute has heightened political tensions in the district. Congress demanded accountability from the police and called for a fair investigation into the allegations.