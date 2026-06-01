Congress Protests CM’s Remarks Against Jitu Patwari, Submits Memorandum | FP photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): The Badnawar unit of the Congress on Monday submitted a memorandum to Tehsildar Suresh Nagar, addressed to the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, protesting alleged derogatory remarks made by CM Mohan Yadav against State Congress president Jitu Patwari.

In the memorandum, Congress leaders expressed strong objection to the CM's reported use of terms such as “worthless” and “rubbish” while referring to Patwari during a public address.

Congress leaders said the remarks were inappropriate for a person holding the office of the CM and were against democratic traditions and political civility.

The memorandum stated that Patwari has consistently raised issues concerning farmers, youth, women, Dalits, tribal communities and other public concerns.

Congress leaders argued that in a democracy, the opposition has the responsibility to question the government and highlight public issues and that political differences should be addressed through debate rather than personal remarks.

Municipal Congress president Mukesh Hoti, MLA representative Kailash Gupta, Sandeep Maheshwari, Nirmal Verma, councillor Harish Mangaliya and several party workers were present during the submission.

The memorandum was read out by former Municipal Congress president Atul Bafna.