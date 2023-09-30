 Congress MLA Spread Lies, Threatening Tribal: BJP Candidate
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreCongress MLA Spread Lies, Threatening Tribal: BJP Candidate

Congress MLA Spread Lies, Threatening Tribal: BJP Candidate

In a press conference, Patel produced evidence to refute Baghel’s allegation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 09:52 PM IST
article-image

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Jaydeep Patel, the BJP candidate from Kukshi assembly constituency in Dhar, on Saturday accused sitting Congress MLA Surendra Singh Honey Baghel of spreading lies and threatening innocent tribal.

In a press conference, Patel produced evidence to refute Baghel’s allegation. Stressing on his commitment to welfare of tribal, he urged people not to be swayed by false accusations. He also asked them to make an informed decision based on facts.

Taking a dig at Congress MLA, Patel said that Congress leaders were busy spreading lies through various means. He claimed that they were even threatening tribals over the proposed limestone factory at Mogra, Bhimpura, Khedli, Bamanbayadi, and Talawadi.

Patel said that the Congress leader called for public agitation call over the factory and added that as per his information no such order had seen issued.

He accused Baghel of trying to manipulate sentiments of the tribals for political gain. “Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given all rights to tribals under the PESA Act. This Act ensures that tribals have the authority to make decisions regarding their resources and traditional practices. It empowers them to govern and manage their own affairs, promoting self-governance and preserving their cultural heritage.”

Many sarpanches, including Praveen Baghel from Bhimpura, Bhim Singh Baghel from Khedli, Arjun Rawat from Mogra, Pawan Mandloi from Longsari, Sunil Mori from Udli, and Deepak Mandloi from Kutedi in Kukshi tehsil were also present.

They denied receiving any order from administration regarding the factory. “We have not even passed a resolution in gram sabha in this regard,” they said.

Read Also
Indore: Rajkumar Mill's Fun House Tableau Gets First Prize
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: CM Chouhan Performs Bhoomi Pujan Of Bhadwa Mata Corridor, Foundation Stone Of Biotechnology Park...

MP: CM Chouhan Performs Bhoomi Pujan Of Bhadwa Mata Corridor, Foundation Stone Of Biotechnology Park...

MP: Sendhwa Council Gets ₹2Cr For Devpt Work

MP: Sendhwa Council Gets ₹2Cr For Devpt Work

MP: Sendhwa Farmers Demand Immediate Survey To Assess Damage

MP: Sendhwa Farmers Demand Immediate Survey To Assess Damage

MP: Jal Satyagraha For Tehsil Status To Dasai

MP: Jal Satyagraha For Tehsil Status To Dasai

MP: NTPC Takes Lad In Environmentally Friendly Ash Transportation In Sanawad

MP: NTPC Takes Lad In Environmentally Friendly Ash Transportation In Sanawad