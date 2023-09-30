Congress MLA Spread Lies, Threatening Tribal: BJP Candidate

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Jaydeep Patel, the BJP candidate from Kukshi assembly constituency in Dhar, on Saturday accused sitting Congress MLA Surendra Singh Honey Baghel of spreading lies and threatening innocent tribal.

In a press conference, Patel produced evidence to refute Baghel’s allegation. Stressing on his commitment to welfare of tribal, he urged people not to be swayed by false accusations. He also asked them to make an informed decision based on facts.

Taking a dig at Congress MLA, Patel said that Congress leaders were busy spreading lies through various means. He claimed that they were even threatening tribals over the proposed limestone factory at Mogra, Bhimpura, Khedli, Bamanbayadi, and Talawadi.

Patel said that the Congress leader called for public agitation call over the factory and added that as per his information no such order had seen issued.

He accused Baghel of trying to manipulate sentiments of the tribals for political gain. “Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given all rights to tribals under the PESA Act. This Act ensures that tribals have the authority to make decisions regarding their resources and traditional practices. It empowers them to govern and manage their own affairs, promoting self-governance and preserving their cultural heritage.”

Many sarpanches, including Praveen Baghel from Bhimpura, Bhim Singh Baghel from Khedli, Arjun Rawat from Mogra, Pawan Mandloi from Longsari, Sunil Mori from Udli, and Deepak Mandloi from Kutedi in Kukshi tehsil were also present.

They denied receiving any order from administration regarding the factory. “We have not even passed a resolution in gram sabha in this regard,” they said.

