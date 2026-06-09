Congress Leader’s Blindfolded Protest, Seeks Action Against Jawad President In Neemuch | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Pressure mounted on the Neemuch administration on Tuesday as Congress leader Pankaj Tiwari demanded action against Jawad Janpad Panchayat President Gopal Charan, staging a symbolic protest over the alleged delay in acting against him in a Lokayukta bribery case.

Tiwari arrived at the Collectorate blindfolded, carrying the Constitution in one hand and the MP Panchayat Raj Act in the other.

He covered his mouth with a banner reading, "Why the silence regarding the corrupt in office?" before submitting a memorandum to the Collector.

The Congress leader alleged that despite being caught red-handed by Lokayukta police while allegedly accepting a bribe in 2023, Gopal Charan continues to hold public office even as the case remains pending before a court.

He termed the situation a serious blow to democratic values and questioned the administration's failure to act.

The protest drew considerable attention at the collectorate and remained a major talking point throughout the day.

Social activist Yash Lohar, who joined the demonstration, said prolonged inaction in corruption cases weakens public trust in democratic institutions.

The issue has also gained political traction beyond Neemuch. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh recently raised the matter on social media and warned of personally taking it up at a public hearing if impartial action was not taken. The issue was also highlighted by Free Press on May 31.

Sources said the administration has completed a legal review and prepared a report on the matter. A formal notice to Gopal Charan is reportedly expected soon, with a decision likely in the coming days.

Farmer wearing shoe garland seeks justice

Neemuch: During a public hearing on Tuesday, farmer Jetram from Sawan village arrived at the Neemuch Collectorate wearing a garland of shoes to protest administrative inaction.

Carrying a bundle of unresolved complaints, Jetram alleged that two residents, including a police department employee, illegally seized his agricultural land through intimidation and excavated soil from his field.

Frustrated after years of appeals yielding no results, he used this unique protest to demand an impartial investigation and immediate justice from the district administration.