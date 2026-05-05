Congress Leader Opens Front Against Pool Operator In Dhar. | Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar’s municipality swimming pool has remained in controversy since its inauguration and the issue has now intensified. District Congress spokesperson and advocate Dr Manohar Singh Thakur has launched a campaign demanding action against the pool operator, citing safety negligence and financial irregularities.

Thakur alleged that a recent gas leak at the pool endangered the lives of three children, exposing safety lapses. Despite the incident, authorities registered a case under minor sections instead of invoking stricter charges against the operator.

He questioned why safety standards were overlooked from the beginning, including site selection, the tendering process and the absence of qualified trainers.

On the revenue front, Thakur alleged that the pool was constructed using public funds, but its earnings are being deposited in the account of a private club whose members include affluent residents and administrative officials. He demanded that all revenue be deposited in the government treasury.

Thakur said that if stricter charges are not invoked and the revenue system is not corrected, the Congress will launch an agitation and submit memorandums to the administration in the coming days.