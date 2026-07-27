Congress Leader Demands Probe Into Effigy-Burning Row In Aalirajpur | Fp Photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader and Tribal Development Council State Vice President Mahesh Patel on Sunday demanded an impartial probe into the alleged involvement of school students in a political activity.

Patel alleged that ABVP workers had called schoolchildren to participate in an effigy-burning programme, saying educational institutions and students should not be used for political purposes.

He sought legal action against those responsible and an FIR against the school administration or principal if found complicit. Patel warned that if authorities failed to act impartially, students would stage a peaceful protest at the police station on Monday, asserting that students should focus on education, not politics.

Jobat MLA seeks approval for Anganwadi buildings

During the Madhya Pradesh Assembly session, Jobat MLA Sena Mahesh Patel met Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria and raised the issue of Anganwadi centres operating without proper buildings in Assembly Constituency No 192, Jobat. She submitted a letter seeking priority approval for the construction of the required buildings.

Patel said that in the tribal-dominated constituency, many Anganwadi centres function from private homes, several of which are in unusable condition, discouraging parents from sending their children and affecting service delivery. She said the lack of proper infrastructure should not hinder the functioning of centres meant for children's nutrition, early education and health.

She urged the Minister to expedite approval for new buildings at identified locations to ensure a safe environment for children and better delivery of departmental schemes in rural and tribal areas. During the meeting, Patel presented a list of Anganwadi centres without buildings and sought immediate action from the department.