Congress Leader Ajay Mahajan Among Two Killed As 'Government Of MP' Bolero Hits Car In MP's Khandwa | FP photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Two people, including Congress block president Ajay Mahajan, were killed and two others sustained injuries when their car collided with a Bolero near Lachora village under Piplod police station between midnight and 1 am on Thursday.

Mahajan, of Khaknar in Burhanpur district and a close associate of former MP Arun Yadav, was returning from a Diwali get-together organised by Yadav. His companion Sunil also died, while the injured, including Mahajan's nephew Akshay, were admitted to the district hospital.

According to reports, Mahajan's maternal uncle was driving the car when an oncoming Bolero hit it. The impact caused the car to overturn, seriously injuring its occupants.

The Bolero bore the inscription 'Government of Madhya Pradesh'. Police are investigating its ownership, occupants and departmental affiliation.

A controversy erupted after the accident, with allegations that Bolero occupants confronted ambulance personnel, used sticks and forced an ambulance to return without transporting the injured. Police subsequently reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital.

Before leaving the gathering, Mahajan had posed for a photograph with Khandwa district Congress president Pratibha Raghuvanshi at the venue's entrance.

Several Congress leaders, including Ajay Raghuvanshi from Burhanpur, reached the hospital during the post-mortem examination on Friday morning.

Authorities handed over both bodies to their families after the examination. Police are investigating the accident and the alleged ambulance dispute.