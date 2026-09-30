Congress Hits Streets Across MP Against SIR, Demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers protested in Neemuch on Wednesday against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, questioning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and electoral process.

The rally began at Gandhi Bhawan and passed through Naya Bazaar, Ghantaghar and Phawara Chowk towards the Collectorate. Police erected barricades to restrict entry.

A scuffle broke out when workers tried to cross them and police pushed them back.

Congress workers burnt Kumar's effigy and submitted a memorandum to SDM Parag Jain. Several wore black clothes.

Posters also featured former Neemuch collector Dinesh Jain. Congress workers linked his tenure to the 2023 Assembly elections, when BJP candidates won all three district seats, and raised allegations about the electoral process.

City president Monu Loks, Mangesh Sanghai and other workers participated.

KHARGONE: The District Congress Committee staged a protest demanding the dismissal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and legal action against him.

Congress workers symbolically handcuffed a person portraying Kumar and took him in a procession to Bawdi bus stand, where they held a protest over alleged 'vote theft'.

The party linked the demonstration to its nationwide campaign on electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Workers later marched to the collector's office and handed the symbolic figure to SDM Virendra Katare, urging Kumar's arrest. The memorandum alleged irregularities in electoral-roll revision and removal of eligible voters' names.

District Congress president Ravi Naik, former minister Vijayalakshmi Sadho, MLA Kedar Dawar, former MLA Ravi Joshi and other workers participated.

MANDSAUR: The District Congress Committee staged a protest on Wednesday demanding transparency in voter lists and the electoral process.

Led by district Congress president Mahendra Singh Gurjar, workers marched from Gandhi Chauraha to the collector's office and staged a gherao.

They submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India to the district administration, seeking the dismissal and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Workers raised slogans demanding an independent review of voter-list changes and an investigation into Congress's allegations of 'vote theft'. They also burnt Kumar's effigy.

Police deployed personnel and water cannons at the site. Gurjar said transparent and impartial elections and the integrity of voter lists were essential to democracy.

No administrative or police official was named in the supplied copy.

DHAR: The District Congress Committee held a meeting at its office over alleged irregularities in voter lists and issues concerning democratic rights.

District Congress president Swatantra Joshi and MLA Pratap Grewal questioned Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s role and alleged that voter deletions were affecting citizens’ voting rights.

Leaders also raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and called for an independent inquiry into the alleged irregularities.

Following the meeting, Congress passed a resolution against Kumar and staged a protest outside the district office and at the bus stand. A worker wearing a mask depicting Kumar and handcuffs participated in the symbolic demonstration.

Congress workers raised slogans demanding Kumar’s resignation. A memorandum addressed to the President was submitted to the SDM, seeking an inquiry, restoration of eligible voters’ names and transparency in elections.

JHABUA: The District Congress Committee Jhabua staged a two-hour sit-in at Rajwada Chowk, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and raising allegations of vote theft.

Congress members later marched to the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the bus stand, where they burned an effigy of Kumar and demanded transparency in the electoral process and protection of voters’ rights.

District Congress president Prakash Ranka said the protest was aimed at protecting public trust in elections, the Constitution and democracy.

MLA Veer Singh Bhuria also addressed the gathering and raised issues concerning employment, farmers, women’s security and tribal rights.

Former MLA Xavier Meda, city Congress president Jitendra Singh Rathore and several other leaders and workers participated in the protest.

ALOT: Acting on the directives of the State Congress Committee, Block and City Congress Committees organised a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The rally began at Jagdev Ganj at noon, with Congress workers carrying placards and an effigy through the town's main streets before reaching Sanjay Chowk, where they burned the effigy and demanded Kumar's resignation.

Several Congress office-bearers and workers from Alot, Barkheda, Kharwa and Badawda participated in the protest.