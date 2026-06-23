Congress Hangs Memorandum On Main Gate Wire In Absence Of Officials In Mandsaur | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress on Tuesday launched a protest against gross negligence in laying sewerage lines, dilapidated roads and mistreatment of public representatives.

Led by MLA Vipin Jain and district president Mahendra Singh Gurjar, councillors and office bearers reached the Municipal Council Office to submit a memorandum.

However, in the absence of any official, protesters hung the memorandum on the wires of the main gate to grab the attention of officials.

The memorandum cited irregularities in the sewerage project, water pipelines damaged by JCB machines while digging for sewer lines and dilapidated road conditions.

They pointed out that even though rules require proper road restoration, the contractor merely fills pits with loose soil, which caves in after the first rain and causes frequent accidents.

Giving the example of the death of Yasmin Bi, who suffered a fatal head injury after her scooter hit a pothole near Sitamau Phatak, they called it a homicide caused by negligence.

A school principal was also injured on a pothole-ridden stretch near Chandrapura Pashupatinath Road.

Congress demanded an inspection report, an FIR against the contractor and immediate repair of damaged water lines and roads.

Block president Ishta Bhachawat, Opposition Leader Rafat Payami and several councillors participated in the protest.