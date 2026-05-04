Congress Government Never Procured Even Handful Of Wheat In 55 Years, Says CM Mohan Yadav | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday criticised the Congress for allegedly ignoring farmers during its long tenure in Madhya Pradesh, claiming that previous Congress governments failed to create an effective wheat procurement mechanism.

Addressing a public gathering after performing the bhoomi pujan of the first phase of the Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor in Indore, the Chief Minister said the state had witnessed a major transformation in agricultural procurement under BJP governments.

According to Yadav, wheat procurement in Madhya Pradesh has increased significantly, from around 75 lakh metric tonnes earlier to nearly 100 lakh metric tonnes this year. He described the achievement as proof of the government commitment to farmer welfare.

The Chief Minister also referred to historical wheat prices to highlight changes over the decades. He said wheat was sold at around Rs80 to Rs100 per quintal in the 1950s, while price growth remained limited for many years afterward. By 2002-03, farmers were reportedly receiving only Rs400 to Rs500 per quintal. Today, he said, wheat is being procured at Rs2,625 per quintal.

Yadav credited former BJP chief ministers, including Uma Bharti, Babulal Gaur and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, for strengthening procurement systems in the state. He announced additional assistance for farmers cultivating a third crop, particularly urad (black gram), stating that the government would provide a Rs600 bonus.

He added that the BJP government remains committed to increasing wheat procurement prices to Rs2,700 per quintal by 2028, in line with its election promises.

Measures aimed at improving farmers livelihoods beyond crop procurement were also outlined. Yadav said the state is encouraging dairy farming and animal husbandry to create additional income opportunities in rural areas.

In another key announcement, the Chief Minister said farmers would soon receive electricity supply during daytime hours for irrigation after the monsoon season. He noted that this would help farmers avoid the difficulties and risks associated with watering fields at night.

The Chief Minister said the combined focus on procurement support, crop incentives, rural infrastructure and better facilities would strengthen the farming sector and improve living conditions for agricultural communities across the state.