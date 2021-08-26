Ujjain: Congress gheraos collector’s office over Mahakal Sawari

Ujjain: Demanding that sawari of Mahakal Maharaj should be taken out with full splendor through the traditional route, the Congress workers gheraoed collector’s office in Ujjain on Wednesday.

They organised the gherao under the leadership of president Vivek Yadav. Yadav said that the BJP government of Madhya Pradesh is acting high on power.

Thousands of people are gathering across the entire state in the name of Jan Ashirwad Yatra and the administration is being a mute spectator. Flouting corona norms, many political events are being organised, but the ban on religious events exposes the hypocrisy of the BJP government.

In Ujjain, BJP MPs, ministers, MLAs talk about Hindutva but have failed to ensure that royal sawari of Mahakal Bhagwan is taken out on the traditional route.

Restrictions on Lord Mahakal's darshan and Bhasmarti are hurting the sentiments of the devotees, said Yadav. Rajesh Bathli said that the BJP is organising many programmes but has banned religious activities.

Government boasts that corona infection in entire state been completely controlled. There are 0 infections in the city for more than a month. But the ride of Lord Mahakal has been curtailed. They submitted a memorandum demanding all the religious devotees should be able to get the blessings and darshan of Lord Mahakal.

Darshan Thakur, Pawan Yadav, Nilesh Chauhan, Sita Soni, Anju Jatwa, Sanchit Sharma, Arpit Yadav, Kamal Koshal, Jitendra Nigam, Harsh Jain, Yash Jain, Ramesh Parihar, Gabbar Kuwal, Mukul Ghuraya, Deepak Khandelwal, Manish Kumayu, A large number of Congressmen including Sonu Parmar, Ravi Yadav, Arpan Rathore, Kishan Rajput, Abhishek Lala were present.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:25 AM IST