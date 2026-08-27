Congress Gets ‘Down & Dirty’ Over Indore Potholes; Chintu Choukse Sits In Mud-Filled Road To Protest | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City Congress President Chintu Choukse, along with party workers, staged a protest by sitting in a mud-filled pothole on the service road connecting Bombay Hospital to Ring Road on Wednesday.

Choukse said the road was dug up around two years ago for work but had not been repaired since. Thousands use the road daily, but rain has worsened conditions, with potholes and mud making movement difficult.

Choukse claimed his SUV also got stuck in the mud while he was heading to the protest site. He shared a video on social media showing him pushing the vehicle out of the pothole.

He said if a large SUV could get stuck, the situation for small cars, two-wheelers and pedestrians was even worse. Choukse criticised Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) over the condition of roads.

He alleged that despite the civic body's large budget and funds from the State and Central governments, many city roads remain in poor condition.

Choukse also alleged corruption in the civic body and questioned why funds were allocated every year for road construction and repairs when conditions remained poor.

He demanded that the IMC make public details of its budget and spending on development works and immediately repair the Bombay Hospital service road.

BJP Slams Cong, Calls Protest A ‘Gimmick’

IMC public works in-charge Rajendra Rathore criticised the Congress demonstration on the under-construction service road, calling it a political gimmick.

He urged Congress leaders to support ongoing projects rather than tarnish the city's image.

Rathore said pothole-ridden roads were common during Congress rule, while the current BJP-led municipal council and State government had accelerated infrastructure and road development.