Congress Expels Three Leaders For Going Against MP's Sailana Council President

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Three Congress leaders were expelled from the party’s primary membership for six years after they filed a High Court petition against Sailana Municipal Council president Chaitanya Shukla, an act the party categorised as gross indiscipline.

District Congress Committee president Harshvijay Gehlot issued the expulsion order on Thursday against council’s former councillor Jitendra Singh Rathore, ward number 2 councillor Saloni Mandot and her husband Prashant Mandot.

According to the order, the three leaders filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking to restrain the financial powers of Shukla. The party deemed the act a serious violation of organisational discipline, contrary to party rules and principles, damaging to the organisation’s image and a direct disregard of senior leadership directives.

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The committee had earlier issued show-cause notices to the three, seeking a response within three days. As no satisfactory explanation was received, the expulsion order was issued with immediate effect. The committee stated that the decision was taken to safeguard the organisation’s interests and maintain discipline within party ranks.