Congress Demands Drought-Hit Status For MP's Ujjain Amid Poor Rainfall, Seeks Farmer Relief, Loan Recovery Suspension | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The City and District Congress Committees submitted a memorandum to the district collector, demanding that Ujjain be declared drought-affected following deficient rainfall and growing hardship among farmers and residents.

District Congress president and MLA Mahesh Parmar urged the Chief Minister to declare Ujjain drought-hit immediately and announce a special financial relief package for farmers.

City Congress president Mukesh Bhati said inadequate rainfall had left reservoirs underfilled and groundwater levels low.

Congress demanded an immediate halt to loan recoveries by banks and cooperative societies, uninterrupted electricity supply in urban and rural areas, suspension of outstanding electricity bill recoveries and free electricity connections for four months.

The party also sought alternative drinking water arrangements, conservation of available water and supply through existing Narmada pipelines across urban and rural areas.

Other demands included immediate commencement of relief works and settlement of pending crop insurance claims for financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Congress also demanded repairs to damaged urban pipelines to ensure adequate water pressure and an immediate halt to contaminated drinking water supply.

The party maintained that urgent government intervention was necessary to address the drought-like conditions affecting Ujjain.