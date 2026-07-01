Congress Councillor And Representative Clash Outside Municipality Meeting In Neemuch | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Internal differences within the Congress party came out in the open on Wednesday when a Congress councillor and another councillor’s representative clashed outside the Municipality chamber following a special meeting.

As soon as the meeting ended at the old municipal building (Bungalow No 60), a heated argument broke out between the Leader of the Opposition and Ward No 13 Yogesh Prajapati and Sharafat Ali, representative of the Ward No 37 councillor.

The dispute quickly escalated into shoving and an exchange of abusive language before other Congress and BJP councillors intervened to calm both sides.

A total of 44 proposals were tabled at the special meeting and passed by majority vote.

The flashpoint was a property transfer proposal for Sakina, a woman from the Bohra community, one of around 350 such cases, to which Prajapati had earlier raised objections.

After the meeting, Sharafat Ali alleged that Prajapati had remarked that the transfer was passed in exchange for money.

Ali defended the transfer as valid and rule-compliant, saying it was wrong to object to one case while 350 others were being approved.

Prajapati, however, clarified that his remarks were aimed at BJP councillors, not Congress members.

He stated that the municipality operates like a syndicate, approving property conversions in exchange for financial benefits.

He called the clash outside the chamber a misunderstanding and said his Congress colleagues were like family to him.