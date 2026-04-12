Congress Corporator Rubina Khan Apologises, Reaffirms Loyalty Amid ‘Vande Mataram’ Row In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged refusal to sing Vande Mataram during the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) budget session, Congress corporator Rubina Iqbal Khan has issued a clarification reaffirming her loyalty to the party. She also expressed regret over her earlier remarks if they hurt sentiments.

Khan, the corporator from Ward No 39, had been at the centre of a political row after reports claimed she declined to sing Vande Mataram citing religious beliefs. The controversy intensified when the leader of opposition in IMC, Chintu Choukse, reportedly wrote to the Congress leadership seeking action against her. In a subsequent interaction with the media, Khan had made a controversial remark saying, To hell with Congress, further fueling the dispute.

In a press statement released on Sunday, Khan clarified her position regarding the events of the IMC council meeting on April 8. She stated that the session began with the singing of Vande Mataram and she fully complied with all protocols. I stood respectfully in attention and followed all the prescribed norms, she said, rejecting claims of disrespect.

Khan further alleged that the situation escalated later when another Congress corporator was suspended. She claimed that following this, some BJP corporators raised objectionable and caste-based slogans targeting her. I was the only Muslim corporator present and was subjected to provocative sloganeering. I strongly opposed this, she said, adding she felt isolated as no other Congress corporator supported her.

Explaining her outburst against the party, Khan said that after stepping out of the council, she was shown videos indicating even Congress leaders were opposing her. In a state of anger and confusion, I made certain statements against the Congress party which I should not have said. I deeply regret those words, she stated.

Reiterating her commitment, Khan highlighted her family s long-standing association with the Congress. She extended an apology to state Congress president Jitu Patwari and other senior leaders, clarifying that her remarks were made under emotional distress.