Indore Vande Matram Row: 'Insult To Martyrs,' BJP Chief Hemant Khandelwal After Muslim Congress Councillors Refused To Sing 'Vande Mataram' Citing Religious Restriction

Indore News: Tension Continues After Congress Concillors Refused To Sing 'Vande Mataram' At IMC |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after Congress councillors Fauzia Sheikh Alim and Rubina Iqbal refused to sing the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ at Indore Municipal Corporation, the political-sphere is in chaos.

Political leaders from both BJP and Congress are reacting strongly to the incident. BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal called it ‘an insult to martyrs,’ while Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said the Congress party should issue notices to the councillors involved.

The row continues to spark debate ahead of municipal proceedings.

Indore Municipal Corporation erupted in chaos during a budget session when a BJP councillor declared: "If you want to live in India, you must say 'Vande Mataram'!"



Congress councillor Fauzia Sheikh Aleem objected, saying it cannot be forced, and walked out of the house. pic.twitter.com/Y3q5UnMewZ — Avinash K S🇮🇳 (@AvinashKS14) April 8, 2026

What actually happened?

During the budget discussion in Indore Municipal Corporation on Wednesday, Congress councillors Fauzia Sheikh Alim and Rubina Iqbal refused to sing the national song ‘Vande Mataram’.

Fauzia asked the chair to show any rule making it mandatory, which angered BJP councillors.

To manage the situation, Chairperson Munnalal Yadav asked Fauzia to leave the house. Rubina told the media after the session, “We don’t accept anyone’s bullying.”

कांग्रेस पार्षद रुबीना इकबाल का बयान:



हम अपनी सगी माँ की भी इबादत नहीं करते।



सिर्फ अल्लाह ही इबादत के लायक हैं।



भाड़ में जाए कांग्रेस, सिर्फ वोट के समय मुसलमान याद आते हैं।



वंदे मातरम कभी नहीं बोलूंगी।



AIMIM में चली जाऊंगी, कांग्रेस छोड़कर।



ये वीडियो देखिए और मानसिकता… pic.twitter.com/eH2FZT0jit — Manish Mishra (@ManishMPahal) April 9, 2026

BJP councillors said an FIR may be filed, while Indore Congress has proposed Rubina’s expulsion to the state committee.

Regarding the matter Rubina, said that in Islam, singing ‘Vande Mataram’ is prohibited. She added, “We sing the national anthem and other patriotic songs. We respect the country, but we won’t follow forced diktats.”

The incident has triggered political tensions in the city ahead of municipal proceedings.

Former NCP (SP) Fauzia Khan supports Sheikh

Delhi: Reacting to Congress Councilor Fauzia Sheikh's refusal to sing 'Vande Mataram' in Indore, former NCP (SP) MP Fauzia Khan says, "Had I been there, I, too, would not have sung it, as it goes against my religious beliefs. I would have stood there respectfully and upheld the… pic.twitter.com/GdNN7E7v0Y — IANS (@ians_india) April 9, 2026

Reacting to the incident, former NCP (SP) MP Fauzia Khan said, "Had I been there, I, too, would not have sung it, as it goes against my religious beliefs. I would have stood there respectfully and upheld the law; however, no one - particularly a person belonging to a different faith - can be compelled to do so, given that our Constitution guarantees religious freedom. The coercion currently being exercised runs contrary to this principle; nevertheless, Fauzia Shaikh ought to have remained standing there to demonstrate respect for both the nation and the law. If, however, she chose to walk out, I believe that was an improper course of action"