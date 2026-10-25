Congress Claims Over 1 Lakh Voters Deleted From Electoral Rolls In MP's Dhar, Demands Booth-Wise Details; Targets EC Over 'Vote Theft' | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): District Congress president Swatantra Joshi on Sunday questioned voter deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), claiming that 1,01,836 names were removed from electoral rolls in Dhar district.

At a press conference at the District Congress Office, Joshi said the number of voters across Dhar's seven Assembly constituencies fell from 17,00,963 to 15,99,127 after the revision. The district election office lists 15,99,127 voters in the final roll.

Congress also cited statewide figures showing Madhya Pradesh's electorate declining from about 5.74 crore to 5.39 crore, with about 34.25 lakh names removed during the SIR.

Joshi demanded constituency-wise and polling station-wise details of deletions and investigation of complaints of wrongful removal.

He also announced Congress's 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' campaign from Oct 25 to Nov 25, involving voter-list verification and assistance with enrolment and appeals.

Joshi said Dhar workers would participate in a Congress rally in Delhi on Nov 1 and accused the BJP government of interfering with constitutional institutions.

Congress targets EC over 'vote theft'

RATLAM: Congress on Sunday intensified its campaign against the Election Commission and the central government over alleged voter-list irregularities and 'vote theft'.

At Ratlam Press Club, AICC national spokesperson Charanjit Singh Sapra demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged that the BJP was trying to influence voter rolls through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Sapra said Congress would launch its 'Save the Vote, Save the Country' campaign to raise awareness about voting rights.

He said a rally would be held at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Nov 1, followed by 'Save the Constitution' programmes nationwide on Constitution Day, Nov 26. The Nov 1 rally has also been publicly announced by Congress and permitted by Delhi Police.