Indore Car Overturns Three Times After Collision Near LIG Square, Four Youths Escape Unhurt | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A car overturned three times after being hit by another vehicle near LIG Square in the early hours of Saturday. No one was injured in the accident.

According to information, the incident occurred around 3 am on the stretch between Industry House and LIG Square.

People present at the spot told police that a white car carrying four youths was moving at high speed.

The driver allegedly applied the brakes suddenly, following which a car travelling behind lost control and collided with it.

The impact caused the white car to overturn three times before coming to rest upside down by the roadside. Bystanders and passers-by helped pull the occupants out of the vehicle.

Witnesses claimed that the youths appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, though this has not been officially confirmed.

Police reached the spot after being informed. Officials said no complaint had initially been lodged by either side.

Later on Saturday evening, occupants of the other car approached the police station and claimed that their vehicle had been damaged due to the actions of the youths in the white car.

Police had not registered their complaint at the time and said further action could be taken after hearing the other side.