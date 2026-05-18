Congress Calls The Ratlam Administration ‘Bighi Billi’ And Hands Over The Memorandum With Live Cat

Congress calls the administration ‘Bighi Billi’ and hands over the memorandum to the cat | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Accusing the administration of turning into a “bhigi billi” over farmers’ issues, Indian National Congress leaders staged a unique protest outside the Ratlam Collectorate on Monday and symbolically handed over a memorandum with a live cat.

The protest was led by District Congress president Harsh Vijay Gehlot and District Kisan Congress leader Rajesh Bharawa Kumawat over several pending agricultural demands.

In an unusual demonstration, farmer leader Rajesh Purohit rolled on the ground up to the main gate of the Collector’s office to highlight the plight of distressed farmers. Protesters later described the administration as a “bhigi billi” for allegedly remaining silent on public grievances.

The memorandum was submitted to ADM Shalini Srivastava, but Congress leaders claimed they received no concrete assurance from the administration. Angered by the response, protesters raised slogans and burnt an effigy of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan outside the Collectorate premises.

The memorandum included demands such as resolving wheat procurement issues, reopening sub-markets at Birmawal and Ringnod, fixing technical problems in the fertiliser e-token system, ensuring Farmer IDs for all cultivators and withdrawing the externment order against farmer leader Ashok Jat.