Congress Breaks Earthen Pots To Protest Water Crisis In Mandsaur | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress staged a strong protest at the Mandsaur Municipality on Tuesday over the worsening drinking water crisis, alleged irregularities in road construction and poor sanitation arrangements in the city.

Led by Leader of the Opposition Rafat Payami and Congress councillors, party workers marched from the District Congress Office to the municipal council premises, raising slogans and submitting a memorandum.

As the CMO was not present to receive the memorandum, Congress leaders pasted a copy at the municipal gate and continued their protest. Demonstrators also broke earthen pots to symbolically highlight the water shortage.

The memorandum stated that despite a drinking water scheme worth a crore of rupees, residents are not receiving adequate and regular water supply.

Water is currently supplied on alternate days, while low pressure has affected several localities, including Khanpura, Purana Kila, Gudri, Shekha Chowk, Kumharwada, Bohra Bawdi, Shukla Chowk, Janakupura, Nilgar Chowk, Indira Colony, Sitamau Phatak, Todi and Banjara Basti.

Congress leaders cited old pipelines, power disruptions and technical faults as major causes.

The party demanded construction of a new water tank, replacement of 50-year-old pipelines, uninterrupted supply in narrow-lane areas, an inquiry into allegedly poor-quality roads, protection of trees and improved sanitation services.

District Congress president Mahendra Singh Gurjar, MLA Vipin Jain and other leaders warned that a larger public movement could follow if the issues remain unresolved.