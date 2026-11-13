Congress Block President Among Two Killed In Road Accident In Khandwa; Two Injured | Representative Pic

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A Congress block president and another person were killed, while two others sustained serious injuries after their car collided head-on with an SUV near Lachhora village in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on Thursday night when the victims were returning to Burhanpur after attending a Diwali Milan programme organised by former Union Minister and Congress leader Arun Yadav at Tigariya village.

The deceased were identified as Ajay Mahajan, Congress block president of Khaknar in Burhanpur district, and Sunil, also known as Shravan.

According to reports, Mahajan was travelling with his nephew, Akshay Chaudhary, and other companions when their car collided with an SUV on the Amravati State Highway near Lachhora village.

The impact was so severe that the car overturned. Two others, including Chaudhary, sustained serious injuries and were taken to Khandwa district hospital for treatment.

Arun Yadav Expresses Grief

Former Union Minister Arun Yadav expressed grief over Mahajan's death in a post on social media platform X.

"The news of the untimely demise of our beloved Ajay Mahajan, Congress block president of Khaknar in Burhanpur district, in an unfortunate incident is extremely painful and heartbreaking. His sudden departure is an irreparable loss for the entire Congress family," Yadav said.

He also conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the family to bear the loss.

Police Launch Investigation

Police reached the accident site and arranged for the injured to be shifted to hospital.

Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the collision, along with allegations of a confrontation following the accident.

Police are also investigating allegations concerning an ambulance and reported threats.

Further details are awaited.