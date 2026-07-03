Congress Announces Statewide Agitation Over Public Issues | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress on Friday announced a phased statewide agitation over issues concerning students, farmers, common citizens and alleged corruption, with campaigns and protests planned across Madhya Pradesh this month.

Addressing a joint press conference, District Congress president Harsh Vijay Gehlot and City Congress president Shantilal Verma said the agitation would follow directions from the Madhya Pradesh Congress to highlight public grievances and demand government accountability.

Gehlot alleged that controversies surrounding the NEET and CBSE examinations had jeopardised the future of lakhs of students.

He said the party would launch the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign to seek transparency, accountability and justice in the education system.

Raising farmers' issues, Gehlot alleged that shortages of DAP, urea and other fertilisers, black marketing, rising prices and inadequate electricity supply had disrupted Kharif sowing.

He also criticised the token system for fertiliser distribution, claiming it forced farmers to wait for days to procure fertilisers.

Congress also demanded impartial investigations into the Ujjain land case linked to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the Mahakal Lok project and allegations of financial irregularities related to donations for the Ram Temple.

The party also announced plans to launch a digital portal for citizens to confidentially report alleged corruption and misuse of public resources. It unveiled a protest calendar featuring a Gen Z Cyclothon, demonstrations and public outreach programmes statewide this month.