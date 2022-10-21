Confusion over celebration as tithi falls on two different days

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Diwali is considered the most prestigious festival of Hindus in the nation. The Diwali festival is celebrated for 5 days starting with Dhanteras, followed by Roopchaudas, Diwali, Padwa and Bhai dooj. This year the festival of Dhanteras will be celebrated over two days. Pt Pawan Pathak said, “The shubh muhurat for the celebration of Dhanteras will start from the evening of October 22, and will continue till the evening of October 23.”

“The festival of Dhanteras is celebrated every year on the Trayodashi tithi of the Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. Dhanteras is also known as Dhan Trayodashi. It is believed that Lord Dhanvantari, the physician of the gods, was born on this day. It is considered very auspicious to buy gold, silver, jewellery and utensils on Dhanteras.” said Pathak.

This time Tripushkar and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga are being formed on Dhanteras. According to the Panchag, it is advised to perform auspicious work in Tripushkar Yoga, whereas Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is considered auspicious because all the siddhis reside in it. Sarvartha Siddhi Yog is also not affected by Rahukaal and shopping is considered as an auspicious event for this day. Sarvartha Siddhi Yog will start at 6.32 am on October 23 and will end at 2:33 pm. At the same time, Tripushkar Yog will remain from 1:50 pm to 6.02 pm.

Markets are abuzz with shoppers on eve of Dhanteras, as people in the city are able to shop after a gap of two years. Purchasing jewellery – be it gold, silver or even artificial jewellery is emerging as the favourite for women. Women usually dress up and adorn themselves with jewellery on Diwali night.

People prefer to purchase an ornament, coin, utensils, or automobile on Dhanteras. But this Diwali the sales of ornaments have surpassed every other sector.

Juhi Patel, a jewellery shop owner at Rajwada said, “This Dhanteras everybody appears to be interested in buying jewellery. My sale this year has been 40% higher than the previous years.”

Mangu Kali, a shop owner selling utensils at Bartan Bazar informed Free Press that people coming to shops for buying utensils have certainly declined and even if they buy one, they happen to ask about the good jewellery store to buy something for Dhanteras.

Shubh Muhurat to celebrate Dhanteras

Starts From: 6:02 pm - October 22

Ends on: 6:03 pm- October 23

Siddhi Yog- 6:32 am - 2:33 pm

Tripushkar Yog: 1:50 pm – 6:02 pm