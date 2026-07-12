Completed On Paper, Incomplete On Ground? Culvert Project Sparks Fraud Allegations In Dhar | FP photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Allegations of irregularities have surfaced in the construction of a culvert in Barkheda Gram Panchayat of Sardarpur tehsil.

While the work has been marked as completed on the Government's Panchayat Darpan portal and the sanctioned amount withdrawn, villagers claim the structure is incomplete and of poor quality.

According to information, around Rs 3.5 lakh was sanctioned in 2024 for constructing a culvert at Majra Chunyakhedi. After learning that the project had been shown as completed, resident Sardar Patidar lodged a complaint through the CM Helpline.

Villagers alleged that mandatory safety walls on both sides of the culvert were not constructed and demanded a high-level inquiry.

Sources alleged that the Sarpanch, Secretary and the Sub-Engineer were involved in financial irregularities.

Since project funds can be released only after verification by the Sub-Engineer, villagers questioned how the payment was approved.

Sub-Engineer Vinod Patidar said the original culvert work was delayed due to a village dispute and the sanctioned funds were used to construct a CC road elsewhere at the villagers' request.

He claimed the culvert has now been completed. His statement, however, has raised questions about the source of funds used for the culvert's construction.

District Panchayat CEO Joshua Peter said he was aware of the matter and would examine it.