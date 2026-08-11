Commerce Students Form Nearly Half Of IIM Indore’s New IPM Batch | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Commerce students account for nearly half of the new 156-member Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) 2026–31 batch at the Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore), with 75 students from the stream, constituting 48.1% of the total cohort.

The new batch began its five-year journey with a two-day induction programme on Aug 10, bringing together incoming students, faculty members, senior students and alumni.

The academic composition of the batch reflects a mix of educational backgrounds.

While Commerce students form the largest group with 75 participants, 65 students come from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM), accounting for about 41.7% of the cohort. Seven students are from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB), eight are from other disciplines and one is from Arts.

The 156-member cohort comprises 48 female and 108 male participants and also reflects considerable geographic diversity.

Maharashtra has the highest representation among domestic participants with 23 students, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 20, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan with 12 each, and Telangana with 11.

The batch also includes five international participants—three from the USA, one from Nepal and one from Britain.

The batch was inaugurated by IIM Indore Director Himanshu Rai who urged students to view their time at the institute as a journey focused not only on academic and professional achievement but also on personal growth and fulfilment.

He encouraged them to remain humble, curious and empathetic, manage their priorities carefully and approach challenges with courage and resilience.

“If you think that something is very difficult and you cannot muster up enough courage to attempt it, just look back and see how much you have already achieved,” Rai told the students, emphasising that taking the first step can make difficult challenges achievable.

He also reminded them that failure is a natural part of growth and encouraged them to stay connected with their parents and make the most of the opportunities ahead.

Aditya Maheshwari, Chair, IPM, highlighted the programme’s highly selective admissions process. Of 30,203 applications received, only 156 students were selected and registered, representing 0.51% of applicants.

He urged the students to value the opportunity, learn from the diverse IIM Indore community and approach their five-year journey with humility, curiosity and purpose.

The induction featured three panel discussions. “Planet-I: A Walk Down Memory Lane,” moderated by Siddhartha K Rastogi, featured alumni Niloy Jain, Ayushi Agrawal, Siddhi Helwatkar, Bhavya Kundu, Mrigesh Dewan and Anay Daga.

“Life after IPM,” moderated by Aditya Billore, explored post-IPM pathways, while “Four Pillars of IPM,” moderated by Maheshwari, featured G Venkat Raman, Nagarajan Krishnamurthy, Karthikeya Naraparaju and Sayantan Banerjee.

The programme also recognised academic excellence. Certificates of Academic Excellence were presented to six graduating students, while Srishti Chopra received the Late Adya Prabha Memorial Scholarship.

Need-Based Financial Assistance Merit Awards of Rs 5 lakh each were presented to Cheshta Malik under IPM-2 and Lakshya Kriplani under IPM-1.