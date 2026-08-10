Indore’s Reoti Range Sets Green Record With 13.10 Lakh Trees | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has added another milestone to its environmental record, with 13,10,012 trees now standing at Reoti Range, according to the Asia Book of World Records.

The achievement marks a world record for planting millions of saplings at a single location and nurturing them for two years into trees.

The achievement follows a massive plantation drive in 2024, when Indore residents, alongside Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, planted more than 12,41,000 saplings in a single day at Reoti Range, setting a world record.

A nursery was subsequently established to replace saplings that did not survive. In 2025, another one lakh saplings were planted at the site.

Asia Book of World Records Chairman Antim Jain said the record verification focused specifically on determining how many of the saplings planted in 2024 had survived and were still thriving.

He credited Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Vijayvargiya, Indore Municipal Corporation and residents for protecting and nurturing the plantation for two years.

The certificate of the record was received during a plantation drive at Reoti Range wherein 51,000 trees were planted on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, BJP national organisation general secretary BL Santosh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative had been taken to fruition in Indore under Vijayvargiya’s leadership.

He said the effort had gone beyond setting a record, with the once-rocky terrain of Reoti Range now covered in greenery.

Calling Indore an example of civic sense, he said the city, already recognised for being India’s cleanest for the past 10 years, should now aim for the title of Green City and eventually a pollution-free city.

Vijayvargiya described the occasion as emotional, saying residents who planted saplings two years ago were now seeing the trees and feeling proud.

Comparing trees with Lord Shiva for their role in absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen, he said Indore had effectively created 12.41 lakh “Shivalayas” through the plantation drive.

Vijayvargiya said the city had set a target of 21 lakh plantations this year, with the campaign to continue every Sunday.

He appealed to residents to plant a sapling on their birthdays and said saplings and prepared pits would be available at Reoti Range. He called for a “green revolution” against pollution.