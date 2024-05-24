Combating Heat: Red Signal Timing To Be Cut | Unsplash

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pedestrians and people driving their vehicles on city roads, especially those riding two-wheelers can hope for some respite at the traffic signals from the scorching sun beginning tomorrow morning. The traffic management police have decided to reduce the timing of red signals at city squares.

Orders to this effect were issued by DCP (Traffic) Arvind Tiwari after MP Lalwani requested the police to reduce the time of red signal at busy squares. At almost half the squares where there is an automatic system, the changes will be made effective from Friday morning cutting down the red signal time from 20 to 80 seconds at many intersections.

Lalwani observed on Thursday that the citizens were getting upset while stopping at the red signals on the busy squares of the city amid the scorching heat and contacted Tiwari. He said that if the time of the red signal is reduced then the pedestrians will get relief from heat. Thereafter, the DCP Traffic gave the necessary instructions.

According to the order there will be no change at those signals where signal timing is 20 seconds. The signal, which timings are 21 to 40 seconds will be reduced by 5 seconds, which will save 20 seconds at the sqaures. Similarly, 10 seconds will be reduced at the signals having timing of 41 to 60 seconds, this will save 40 seconds at every square.

There will be a reduction of 15 seconds at the squares where signal timing is between 61 to 80 seconds. The total traffic at the square will be able to run one minute sooner. Instructions have been given to reduce the signal timing by 20 seconds at signals whose signal timing is more than 80 seconds.