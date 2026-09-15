College Student Shot At, Stabbed Outside Exam Hall After Rejecting Marriage Proposal In MP’s Sendhwa | FP photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A college student was injured after a fellow student attacked her with a knife outside the examination hall at Veerbhanu Khajya Nayak Government Postgraduate College in Sendhwa on Tuesday.

Police said the accused, identified as Ganesh Thakur, of Sonkhedi, first fired a shot from a country-made pistol but missed, and then attacked the student with a knife, injuring her back.

The incident occurred after the student came out after completing her examination. The accused is also a student at the same college and is reportedly a first-year BSc student.

Students and bystanders present at the spot apprehended the accused and handed him over to the police.

The injured student was taken to the government hospital through Dial 112 and is undergoing treatment at Government Hospital, Sendhwa.

During interrogation, the accused accepted that he wanted to marry the student, but she did not agree as her marriage had been reportedly fixed elsewhere. Irked after being rejected by the girl, he decided to attack her.

Some students and the victim’s cousin alleged that the pistol had misfired, while police stated that the accused fired a shot before attacking her. A case has been registered under attempt to murder. Further investigation is underway.