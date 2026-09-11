Collector Visits Pollution-Affected Villages, Reviews Ground Situation; Residents Flag Red Borewell Water In MP’s Meghnagar | FP photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Dr Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat visited Fatehpura and Amli Pathar villages on Friday to assess issues allegedly linked to industrial pollution in the Meghnagar industrial area.

He held Chief Minister Jan Vishwas camps, heard residents' complaints and inspected drinking water sources, farms, ponds, schools and anganwadi centres.

At Fatehpura, residents showed the collector reddish water coming from a borewell at resident Bachchu Muniya's house. They alleged that industrial pollution had affected water quality, crops and health.

Residents also complained of breathing difficulties and alleged that factories release more smoke at night.

The collector inspected crops and directed agriculture department officials to conduct soil testing and survey the possible impact of pollution on crops.

The village school building had been declared unsafe and demolished last year. The school and anganwadi are now operating from the same building, affecting studies and attendance.

The collector reviewed the facility, checked women's blood pressure and interacted with children. He directed officials to address issues related to electricity, fans, water, drainage and the handpump.

At Amli Pathar, the collector interacted with villagers and taught Classes 1 to 3 students. Officials were directed to arrange two borewells for drinking water.

Villagers also sought roads, a cremation ground, a new school building and regular water supply.

The collector said industries violating pollution norms would face action.