Collector, SP Review Simhastha Preparations; Police Launch Training Camps | FP photo

Jaora/Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam Collector Misha Singh and SP Amit Kumar inspected the Jaora region on Monday to review preparations and arrangements for pilgrims ahead of Simhastha 2028.

The senior officials visited proposed halt and camping sites and assessed infrastructure and facilities being developed for devotees.

Accompanied by Jaora SDM Sunil Jaiswal, PWD executive engineer Chauhan and other departmental officials, they reviewed proposed development works linked to the event.

Jhabua: Jhabua Police, led by SP Devendra Patidar, launched special training for officers and staff, with SDOP Kamlesh Sharma and Inspector JR Barde guiding personnel for crowd, traffic and safety management for Simhastha 2028.

Barwani: Police, led by SP Padmavilochan Shukla, launched a six-day training camp under the TOT model.

ASP Dheeraj Babbar, SDOP Mahesh Sunaiya, DSP Nileshwari Dawar, Commandant Saraschandra Rai and RI Chetan Baghel will guide officers for Simhastha Mahaparva 2028.

Aalirajpur: Aalirajpur Police launched a six-day training programme for Simhastha 2028 on Monday.

Around 40 police officers and personnel will be trained in crowd management, disaster response and CPR. SP Raghuvansh Singh inaugurated the session and emphasised discipline, preparedness and effective security management.